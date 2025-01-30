News.az
Alternative For Germany
Tag:
Alternative For Germany
Germany’s far right distances itself from Trump
16 Jan 2026-20:15
Germany’s AfD accused of working with Russian intelligence
24 Dec 2025-12:19
German Chancellor faces backlash over migration remarks
21 Oct 2025-17:56
German opposition rejects proposal to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine
20 Aug 2025-14:20
Germany’s CDU calls for AfD members to be removed from public service roles
05 May 2025-18:59
Germany's intelligence agency classifies AfD as extremist
03 May 2025-00:23
German parliament discusses possible ban on far-right AfD party
31 Jan 2025-00:19
Merkel criticizes her party for working with far-right AfD
30 Jan 2025-19:31
