German Chancellor faces backlash over migration remarks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is facing mounting criticism, including from within his own party, over recent comments on migration that opponents have described as dangerous.

Merz, who rose to power pledging to address the concerns of voters leaning toward the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), came under fire for remarks last week suggesting problems “in our cityscapes,” widely interpreted as linking the changing ethnic composition of German cities with crime. When pressed by reporters for clarification, Merz responded, “Ask your daughters, if you have them,” a comment that opposition politicians say draws on a far-right trope portraying migrants as a threat to German-born women, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Criticism has come from multiple sides. Dennis Radtke, a senior member of Merz’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), stressed that as chancellor, Merz has a responsibility for social cohesion, positive public discourse, and shaping future narratives. Greens leader Katharina Droege accused Merz of either being too vain to apologize or intentionally invoking a dangerous stereotype. Social Democrat Tim Kluessendorf said the chancellor’s remarks sow division and erode trust.

The controversy highlights a dilemma for Merz as he seeks to counter the AfD’s rising influence. Since becoming CDU leader in 2022 and chancellor this year, he has emphasized a tougher stance on migration, aiming to differentiate his government from former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 2015 decision to admit large numbers of Syrian refugees. Despite his efforts, the AfD is polling at record levels and has become the second-largest party in parliament.

