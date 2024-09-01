Kazakhstan notes high activity of Azerbaijani citizens in parliamentary election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The citizens of Azerbaijan are turning out in droves for the country's parliamentary election, Secretary of the Finance and Budget Committee of the Mazhilis (Lower Chamber) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Murat Ergeshbayev said, News.az reports via the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA)."We visited around 10 polling stations and spoke with observers from the parties - there were no complaints from them. I would like to highlight the high level of activity among the population. Overall, the election is organized at a high level," he added.Kazakh MPs are participating in the monitoring of the parliamentary election in Azerbaijan.Mukashev, the plenipotentiary representative of the Parliament of Kazakhstan to the CIS IPA, also arrived as part of the group of international observers from the CIS IPA.

News.Az