Six Azerbaijani citizens died in the quake in Türkiye
- 14 Feb 2023 17:45
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 181813
- Social
- Share https://news.az/news/six-azerbaijani-citizens-died-in-the-quake-in-tuukiye Copied
6 Azerbaijani citizens died in the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.
It was noted that Verdiyev Shahin Nail oglu, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 2001, was discovered dead as a result of a search operation in Malatya.
"This brings the total number of Azerbaijani citizens who died in the earthquake to six. Rest in peace!" the Ministry said.