Yandex metrika counter

Six Azerbaijani citizens died in the quake in Türkiye

  • Social
  • Share
Six Azerbaijani citizens died in the quake in Türkiye

6 Azerbaijani citizens died in the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

It was noted that Verdiyev Shahin Nail oglu, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 2001, was discovered dead as a result of a search operation in Malatya.

"This brings the total number of Azerbaijani citizens who died in the earthquake to six. Rest in peace!" the Ministry said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      