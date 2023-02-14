Six Azerbaijani citizens died in the quake in Türkiye

6 Azerbaijani citizens died in the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

It was noted that Verdiyev Shahin Nail oglu, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 2001, was discovered dead as a result of a search operation in Malatya.

"This brings the total number of Azerbaijani citizens who died in the earthquake to six. Rest in peace!" the Ministry said.

