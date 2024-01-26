CEC Chairman: Almost 65,000 observers accredited to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As of now, almost 65,000 observers, including 512 international ones, have been accredited. The international observers represent 49 organizations from 70 countries,” said Mazahir Panahov, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), during the commission`s regular meeting held on Friday, News.az.

He also highlighted the CEC’s project, jointly implemented with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, which involves mobile operators sending notifications to Azerbaijani citizens, urging them to exercise their voting rights.

Furthermore, he mentioned that webcams have been installed in a thousand polling stations, ensuring favorable conditions for observing the election.

News.Az