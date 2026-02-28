Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran amid rising tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from Iran as security concerns intensify in the country, officials said.

One of those evacuated, Rafael Aliyev, said he had been in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz for work when the situation began to deteriorate, News.Az reports.

“Thanks to our state for evacuating us,” he said. “I had gone to Tabriz for work. We did not encounter any danger on the road, but we could hear the sound of gunfire.”

According to local officials, two Azerbaijani nationals crossed the Iran–Azerbaijan border earlier on Friday, bringing the total number of evacuees so far to seven.

The developments come as Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its citizens to refrain from travelling to Iran due to the worsening security situation. The ministry also called on Azerbaijani nationals currently in Iran to leave the country via the Azerbaijani or Turkish border, depending on their location.

Authorities have not reported any injuries among the evacuees. Officials say they are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

