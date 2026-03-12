Kuwait airport hit by drones
Source: Getty Images
The Kuwait International Airport was targeted by drone attacks on Thursday, the country's Government Communication said in a statement, News.Az reports.
According to the Government Communication, the attack caused material damage at the airport.
No further details about casualties or disruptions have been immediately provided.
By Nijat Babayev