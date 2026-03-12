Iran claims drone strikes on Shin Bet headquarters, Israeli airbases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s army said it carried out drone strikes targeting two Israeli airbases and the headquarters of Israel’s domestic security agency in Tel Aviv, News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

The strikes targeted the Palmachim Airbase near the Mediterranean coast west of Yavne and the Ovda Airbase, as well as the headquarters of Shin Bet in Tel Aviv.

Iranian officials said the attacks were carried out using drones as part of the ongoing escalation between Iran and Israel. No immediate confirmation or details about damage or casualties have been released by Israeli authorities.

News.Az