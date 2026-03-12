Robotaxis coming to Tokyo: Nissan, Uber, Wayve partner

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nissan Motor, Uber Technologies, and British startup Wayve announced a collaboration to develop robotaxis, with a pilot program planned in Tokyo by late 2026.

The initiative marks Uber’s first autonomous vehicle partnership in Japan, using Nissan Leaf electric vehicles equipped with Wayve’s self-driving technology. During the pilot, the cars will operate on Uber’s platform with trained safety drivers onboard, and the service will launch via a licensed taxi partner, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We’ve been testing our technology across Japan since early 2025,” said Wayve CEO Alex Kendall. “Partnering with Uber and Nissan for the pilot lets us introduce this technology responsibly.”

Ivan Espinosa, Nissan’s CEO, noted that discussions are ongoing about expanding the collaboration beyond Japan.

Wayve, backed by SoftBank and Nvidia, previously partnered with Uber in August 2024 to launch autonomous services in over 10 cities worldwide, including London later this year.

Last September, Nissan began testing a driver-assistance system using Wayve’s technology, ahead of a full launch in Japan in FY 2027.

News.Az