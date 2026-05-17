News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
15°C
59°F
Feels like:
14.1°C
14.1°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Barakah Nuclear Power Plant
Tag:
Barakah Nuclear Power Plant
Drone strike triggers fire at UAE's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant
17 May 2026-14:29
Latest News
WUF13: Flags of the United Nations and the Republic of Azerbaijan raised
Serbian President Vucic arrives in Azerbaijan
ICC issues secret arrest warrants for 5 Israeli officials
Ömer Bulut: Türkiye is advancing its urban sustainability model to the global level
Russian troops captured after secret pipeline infiltration operation in Ukraine fails
Long Island Rail Road shuts down as unions launch strike in New York area
Iran warns of dangerous escalation and accuses Israel of pushing US toward conflict
Mercedes-Benz hints at defence future as Europe boosts military industry
Eurovision faces growing backlash as Israel controversy overshadows historic final
Five killed in clashes between troops and rebels in Philippines
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31