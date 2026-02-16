- News
- Bazar
Tag:
Bazar
-
Finland has announced a fresh €2 million (approximately $2.23 million) aid package to support Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, arriving at a critical moment as global humanitarian funding faces severe cuts.31 May 2026-14:29
-
-
In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has launched another phase of the “Great Return” program, relocating several families to the city of Khojavend, the Girmizi Bazar settlement, and the Khojavend village in Khojavend district.12 May 2026-14:22
-
-
Another group of former internally displaced persons has returned to their homes in Azerbaijan, with 60 families relocating to Khojaly, Hadrut, and Girmizi Bazar.16 Feb 2026-12:45
-