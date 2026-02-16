Yandex metrika counter

60 more families return to Khojaly, Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
60 more families return to Khojaly, Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar
Photo: AZERTAC

Another group of former internally displaced persons has returned to their homes in Azerbaijan, with 60 families relocating to Khojaly, Hadrut, and Girmizi Bazar.

According to reports, the families had been temporarily living in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings, before returning to their native areas, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

At this stage, 30 families (149 people) have returned to Khojaly city, 10 families (47 people) to Hadrut, and 20 families (91 people) to Girmizi Bazar in the Khojavand district.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The returns are part of Azerbaijan’s broader resettlement and reconstruction efforts aimed at restoring life and infrastructure in previously displaced communities.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      