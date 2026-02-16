60 more families return to Khojaly, Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar

60 more families return to Khojaly, Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another group of former internally displaced persons has returned to their homes in Azerbaijan, with 60 families relocating to Khojaly, Hadrut, and Girmizi Bazar.

According to reports, the families had been temporarily living in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings, before returning to their native areas, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

At this stage, 30 families (149 people) have returned to Khojaly city, 10 families (47 people) to Hadrut, and 20 families (91 people) to Girmizi Bazar in the Khojavand district.

The returns are part of Azerbaijan’s broader resettlement and reconstruction efforts aimed at restoring life and infrastructure in previously displaced communities.

News.Az