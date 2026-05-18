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Beach Bash
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Beach Bash
Tucker Wetmore signs fan's shoe with eyeliner at wild ACM Beach Bash
Tucker Wetmore surprised fans during the ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash in Las Vegas after pausing his performance to sign a fan’s shoe with eyeliner.
18 May 2026-09:18
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