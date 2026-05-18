Tucker Wetmore signs fan's shoe with eyeliner at wild ACM Beach Bash

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Tucker Wetmore surprised fans during the ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash in Las Vegas after pausing his performance to sign a fan’s shoe with eyeliner.

The moment took place at Mandalay Bay’s wave pool on May 16, when a fan standing in the water held up a red-and-white shoe and asked the rising country star for an autograph. Wetmore, performing on an elevated stage above the crowd, joked about the unusual request before leaning down to sign the footwear, News.Az reports, citing Asatu News.

The interaction quickly drew attention from concertgoers, with the singer laughing about the possibility of falling into the pool while reaching for the shoe.

Fans later revealed that the signed item would become part of a personal collection of country music memorabilia. The autograph, written using cosmetic eyeliner, also sparked concern about whether it would survive the water-filled setting.

The beach bash featured performances from artists connected to the 2026 Opry NextStage class before closing with a headline set from Keith Urban.

During media appearances surrounding the event, Tucker Wetmore also reflected on his recent international tour and growing success in country music, including winning ACM New Male Artist of the Year.

The singer teased fans about his upcoming performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards, promising an entertaining show while keeping details secret.

Wetmore’s playful fan interaction and award-show tease generated fresh online buzz as his profile continues to rise within the country music industry.

News.Az