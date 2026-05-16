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Beit Siyad
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Beit Siyad
Israeli airstrike hits Beit Siyad in southern Lebanon
An Israeli airstrike has targeted the town of Beit Siyad in southern Lebanon as cross-border attacks continue amid a fragile ceasefire environment.
16 May 2026-11:50
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