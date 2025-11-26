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Birth
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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced the arrival of her second child.07 May 2026-21:42
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The number of babies born in South Korea rose at a record pace in February this year, driven mainly by an increase in childbirths among women in their 30s, according to government data released Wednesday.22 Apr 2026-09:52
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South Korea’s number of births increased for the 19th consecutive month, supported by a rise in marriages, according to data released Wednesday by the statistical ministry.25 Mar 2026-09:01
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The number of children born in Japan in 2025 declined to 705,809, marking the lowest figure since record-keeping began in 1899 and extending the country’s birthrate decline to a 10th consecutive year, according to data released Thursday by the Health Ministry.26 Feb 2026-17:10
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China’s population decline is accelerating, underscoring the long-term consequences of its former one-child policy and raising fresh concerns about the country’s future workforce and economic stability.20 Jan 2026-14:00
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Chinese people will pay a 13% sales tax on contraceptives from 1 January, while childcare services will be exempt, as the world's second-largest economy tries to boost birth rates.01 Jan 2026-13:25
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The number of babies born in South Korea increased for the 16th consecutive month as of October, though the pace of growth slowed to its lowest level since the start of the year, government data showed Wednesday.24 Dec 2025-15:39
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China will begin collecting a value-added tax (VAT) on contraceptive drugs and products for the first time in more than three decades, a move aligned with Beijing’s effort to encourage families to have more children after decades of strict population limits.12 Dec 2025-12:37
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