Japan’s birth rate may hit lowest level ever recorded in 2025

Japan’s birth rate in 2025 may fall to the lowest level in the entire history of statistical observations, News.Az reports, citing the Financial Times (FT). Demographer Masakazu Yamauchi of Waseda University told the publication that the total number of births is likely to drop below 670,000, setting a new historic low — a milestone previously expected only after 2040.

Japan has been experiencing a continuous decline in births for nine consecutive years, falling below 800,000 in 2022 and 700,000 in 2024, the lowest figures since records began in 1899.

The total fertility rate dropped to 1.15 in 2024, well below the replacement level of 2.1, signalling long-term population decline and posing serious challenges for the labour force, economy and social system.

