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Birthday Message
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Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent birthday greetings to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to the Kremlin.01 Jun 2026-11:07
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Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a congratulatory message to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, praising his leadership and contributions to key regional and international initiatives, as well as his efforts to strengthen the strategic alliance and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.20 Dec 2025-12:42
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