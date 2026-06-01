Putin highlights Russia-Armenia ties in birthday message to Pashinyan

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent birthday greetings to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to the Kremlin.

The message, published on the Kremlin website on 1 June, highlighted what Putin described as traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Armenia, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

“Dear Nikol Vovaevich, please accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday,” Putin said in the message. “Relations between our countries and peoples are traditionally friendly in nature, and we are interested in their further progressive development.”

“I would like to wish you health, prosperity and success,” he added.

News.Az