Uzbek leader praises President Aliyev’s leadership in birthday message

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a congratulatory message to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, praising his leadership and contributions to key regional and international initiatives, as well as his efforts to strengthen the strategic alliance and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

In a letter published on the Azerbaijani presidential website on Friday, Mirziyoyev described Aliyev as a true patriot and devoted son of the Azerbaijani people, a wise and loyal leader, an outstanding statesman, and a prominent politician who enjoys high respect and authority on the international stage, News.Az reports.

“Thanks to your extensive knowledge and experience in governance, as well as your farsighted, wise, and effective policies, not only has the territorial integrity of your homeland been restored, but its position and prestige in the international arena have also continued to strengthen year by year, which gives us immense satisfaction,” Mirziyoyev said.

He highlighted President Aliyev’s resolute efforts to deepen strategic partnership and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, noting that bilateral ties between the two countries have risen to a “completely new qualitative level”.

Mirziyoyev also expressed confidence that continued joint efforts and active, constructive dialogue at the highest level would ensure the further development of multifaceted and long-term cooperation for the common progress of the two brotherly peoples.

The Uzbek president wished President Aliyev good health, family happiness, and further achievements in his efforts to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in Azerbaijan, and extended his wishes of peace, tranquility, and sustainable development to the Azerbaijani people.

News.Az