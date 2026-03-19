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Blanche
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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is scheduled to return to Capitol Hill on Tuesday after the Trump administration indicated it was pausing controversial plans to advance a nearly $1.8 billion fund intended to compensate Trump allies who claim they were unfairly investigated or prosecuted.02 Jun 2026-18:38
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Democratic lawmakers walked out of a closed-door briefing on Wednesday with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, accusing the Justice Department of staging a “fake hearing” over the handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking files.19 Mar 2026-11:15
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