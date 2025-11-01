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Boat Capsizes
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Malaysia’s maritime agency has launched a search and rescue operation for 14 people missing after a boat believed to be carrying undocumented Indonesian migrants sank off the country’s western coast on Monday.12 May 2026-12:05
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At least 68 African migrants have died and 74 remain missing after a boat carrying 154 Ethiopian nationals capsized off southern Yemen on Sunday, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).04 Aug 2025-11:35
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