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Bottles
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FIFA has reversed its initial decision and will ban spectators from bringing reusable water bottles into World Cup stadiums.04 Jun 2026-23:40
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Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. will increase prices on 165 beverage products from September, citing rising raw material and energy costs amid prolonged tensions in the Middle East.26 May 2026-10:21
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The Georgian government has postponed the introduction of regulations restricting the production, import, and sale of beverages in plastic bottles until 1 February 2031.09 Apr 2026-11:56
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The Georgian government has proposed a nationwide ban on the sale of beverages in plastic bottles, a move experts say has few parallels anywhere in the world. According to bm.ge, no similar large-scale restriction currently exists in the United States, the European Union, or OECD countries.13 Mar 2026-11:55
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