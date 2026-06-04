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New images show aftermath of strike on Russian corvette Boykiy -
PHOTOS
A daring long-range Ukrainian drone strike has successfully targeted a key Russian warship deep inside enemy territory, proving that no Russian naval asset is out of reach.
04 Jun 2026-09:23
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