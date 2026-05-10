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Cannes 2026
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The 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival has already sparked major online debate after fans noticed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was missing from L'Oréal Paris promotional posters unveiled at Hotel Martinez in Cannes.13 May 2026-15:08
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The Cannes Film Festival is preparing to open with a lineup of highly anticipated international films, bringing filmmakers, actors and studios to the French Riviera for one of cinema’s biggest annual events.10 May 2026-14:59
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