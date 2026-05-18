Javier Bardem says Gaza support actually increased his work offers

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Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem has firmly shut down rumors that his outspoken advocacy for Palestine has damaged his career, revealing that he has actually seen a surge in international work offers.

Speaking at a packed press conference during the Cannes Film Festival, where his psychological thriller The Beloved premiered to a roaring seven-minute standing ovation, the Spanish star addressed recent concerns regarding a Hollywood blacklist. Last week, Cannes jury member Paul Laverty criticized major American studios for allegedly blacklisting prominent, outspoken stars like Bardem, Susan Sarandon, and Mark Ruffalo over their public condemnation of the war in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

While Bardem acknowledged hearing rumors of these industry blacklists, he noted that he has no concrete evidence of their existence affecting him directly. In fact, he believes the entertainment landscape is experiencing a massive cultural shift.

"I’ve had a whole host of offers," Bardem shared, noting that the steady stream of projects includes roles in the United States. "And that made me think that the narrative is changing—everyone is beginning to realize, thanks to the younger generation... that this is unacceptable, this cannot be justified."

News.Az