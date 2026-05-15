Cannes 2026: Alexandra Matthaiou tackles toxic positivity

A scene from the short film 'Free Eliza (Notes on an anatomical imperfection) - Courtesy of Alexandra Matthaiou

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Alexandra Matthaiou has arrived at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with her new short film Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection), selected for the Directors’ Fortnight programme.

The film is a Cyprus–Greece–France co-production and is one of nine shorts featured in this year’s selection. It follows Elisa, a luxury hotel employee who is unable to smile due to an anatomical condition, placing her in a world where constant positivity is expected as the norm, News.Az reports, citing AOL.

Set against the backdrop of a high-end hotel environment, the story explores how individuals who do not fit social expectations are perceived and pressured to adapt. Elisa’s difference becomes both a personal struggle and a reflection of broader societal expectations around happiness and emotional expression.

Matthaiou said the idea for the film was inspired by a real moment she witnessed in a hotel breakfast setting, where she noticed a worker whose sadness contrasted sharply with the cheerful atmosphere around her. That observation evolved into a narrative focused on what she describes as “toxic positivity” in service environments.

The director explains that Elisa is not portrayed simply as a victim, but as a complex figure whose inner world and imagination give her strength and depth, challenging assumptions about what emotional “normality” looks like.

The short has been screened as part of the 58th Directors’ Fortnight, with additional showings scheduled for May 21 and 22, during the ongoing 79th Cannes Film Festival.

Matthaiou, who has previously received international recognition for her short films, is now developing her first feature film, with Cannes participation seen as an important step in expanding visibility and future production opportunities.

News.Az