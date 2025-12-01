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Ceo Tim Cook
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Apple has increased the entry-level price of the Mac Mini by $200 without officially changing the price tags of its remaining configurations.04 May 2026-22:19
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Shares of Apple rose around 3% in premarket trading after the company reported its strongest quarterly sales growth in more than four years, signaling solid momentum ahead of a planned leadership transition.01 May 2026-14:45
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The next chapter for Apple will be defined by its ability to turn artificial intelligence into a true growth engine, as leadership shifts to John Ternus.21 Apr 2026-15:29
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Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab on Monday named insider John Ternus as its next CEO, tasking the longtime hardware chief with steering the company after Tim Cook as the iPhone maker prepares for industrywide shifts driven by artificial intelligence.21 Apr 2026-11:03
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Apple announced on Monday that John Ternus will succeed Tim Cook as CEO, with Cook transitioning to the role of executive chairman on September 1.21 Apr 2026-01:09
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Apple CEO Tim Cook recently addressed rumors surrounding his potential retirement, expressing his continued passion for his role and denying any plans to step down.17 Mar 2026-20:47
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Apple CEO Tim Cook met with U.S. House members on Wednesday to voice concerns over the proposed App Store Accountability Act, which could require Apple to verify users’ ages and collect sensitive data on children. Cook advocated instead for placing responsibility on parents to disclose their child’s age to app stores.11 Dec 2025-12:25
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