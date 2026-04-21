Apple's post-Cook future rides on AI under Ternus

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The next chapter for Apple will be defined by its ability to turn artificial intelligence into a true growth engine, as leadership shifts to John Ternus.

Analysts say the company now faces a critical test: whether its long-standing strength in hardware—especially the iPhone—can be successfully combined with advanced AI capabilities to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving tech landscape, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ternus, a longtime Apple executive who helped lead development of key products, takes over after Tim Cook, whose tenure saw Apple’s market value surge to around $4 trillion.

However, the company is under increasing pressure. It recently lost its position as the world’s most valuable company to Nvidia, reflecting investor concerns about Apple’s slower rollout of generative AI technologies.

Despite launching Siri in 2011, Apple has yet to establish a dominant AI ecosystem comparable to rivals. Now, investors are watching closely to see whether Ternus will accelerate innovation or maintain a more cautious strategy.

Analysts point to potential opportunities in integrating AI more deeply into devices, including through partnerships such as Apple’s collaboration with Google on AI tools like Gemini.

At the same time, the new CEO must navigate external challenges—from shifting U.S. trade policies to global supply chain risks—that could impact growth.

While some experts expect Apple to avoid the aggressive AI spending seen across Big Tech, they say the long-term success of Ternus’ leadership will depend on whether the company can deliver a compelling AI-driven user experience that sparks the next major upgrade cycle.

News.Az