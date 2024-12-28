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Chains
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A petition on the Kyiv City Council website calling for a ban on pets in capital stores that trade in food products has failed to gather the required number of votes for consideration.01 May 2026-15:02
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Few fast-food chains have withstood the test of time. Since McDonald’s was founded in 1940, many competitors have come and gone, enjoying brief success before fading into obscurity.21 Apr 2026-19:33
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Thousands of Georgians formed human chains across the country on Saturday to show support for European Union membership, marking the second month of their daily pro-Europe rallies, News.az reports citing France24.28 Dec 2024-19:59
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