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Serbia's Vučić hails Chinese spirit during Great Wall visit - VIDEO

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Serbia's Vučić hails Chinese spirit during Great Wall visit - VIDEO
Source: X sosial media platform

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić visited the Great Wall during his trip to China, describing it as a powerful symbol of the Chinese people’s persistence, dedication, and determination to defend their sovereignty and independence, News.Az reports, citing CGTN.

While standing at the landmark for the first time, Vučić expressed his admiration for the diligence of the Chinese people and said he was pleased to be there.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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