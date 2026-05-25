Serbia's Vučić hails Chinese spirit during Great Wall visit - VIDEO

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Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić visited the Great Wall during his trip to China, describing it as a powerful symbol of the Chinese people’s persistence, dedication, and determination to defend their sovereignty and independence, News.Az reports, citing CGTN.

While standing at the landmark for the first time, Vučić expressed his admiration for the diligence of the Chinese people and said he was pleased to be there.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic began his five-day visit to China at the Great Wall, calling it a symbol of the Chinese people's perseverance, hard work and dedication. He explained why he chose the landmark as the first stop of his trip. pic.twitter.com/hFem2NEVu1 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) May 24, 2026

News.Az