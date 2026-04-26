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Chardi Kala
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Chardi Kala
Iconic photographer Raghu Rai dies at 83, leaving a legacy of art and activism
The internationally acclaimed Indian master photographer Raghu Rai has passed away at the age of 83, his family announced on Sunday.
26 Apr 2026-17:17
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