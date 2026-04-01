Cheong Wa Dae

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Domino’s sales miss as Americans cut dining spending
Verizon raises profit forecast after subscriber growth
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Meta bets on space solar energy for future data centers
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Microsoft Outlook down: Users report login issues
Madrid Open: Bencic, Baptiste clash for quarter-final spot
Ukraine's Zelensky proposes extension of martial law, mobilization
SBI arrests suspect at CLT after month-long fraud investigation
Singapore's industry output jumps on AI demand
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