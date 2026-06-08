Xi calls for stronger China–North Korea cooperation during Pyongyang visit - VIDEO

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Chinese President Xi Jinping called for deeper strategic coordination and cooperation with North Korea during talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, marking his first visit to the country in seven years.

Xi said the two sides should inject new momentum into bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas including trade, agriculture, healthcare, construction, science and technology. He also stressed that China’s commitment to its traditional friendship with North Korea would remain unchanged regardless of international developments, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Kim Jong Un and First Lady Ri Sol Ju welcomed Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan upon their arrival in Pyongyang. A formal reception was held in Kim Il Sung Square, where the Chinese delegation was greeted with a military ceremony, a 21-gun salute and large crowds waving flags and flowers. The leaders later held talks and attended a state banquet.

The visit comes amid shifting geopolitical dynamics and follows Xi’s recent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing. Analysts view the trip as an opportunity for China to reaffirm its role as North Korea’s key economic and diplomatic partner despite Pyongyang’s growing ties with Moscow.

During the meeting, Xi said both countries should safeguard their sovereignty, security and development interests while contributing to regional peace and stability. The visit coincides with the 65th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance signed between China and North Korea in 1961.

The trip also comes as North Korea continues to expand its missile and nuclear capabilities. Ahead of Xi’s arrival, North Korean state media reported that Kim had inspected missile production facilities and reiterated plans to strengthen the country's nuclear forces.

News.Az