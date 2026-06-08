Iran halts military operations against Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s armed forces have announced the end of military operations against Israel but warned of harsher attacks if Israel resumes strikes on Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Following the aggressions and acts of mischief by the brutal Zionist regime in southern Lebanon and the Dahieh area, carried out with the support of criminal America, the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in support of the oppressed people of Lebanon, delivered a painful response to this regime,” it quoted the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters as saying.

The statement comes after President Trump demanded Israel and Iran immediately stop shooting following a flurry of attacks that threatened to wreck efforts to secure a peace deal to end the economically crippling war.

There was no immediate response from Israel. An unnamed Israeli military official earlier told Reuters news agency his country is prepared for a range of options in Iran from several days to “as long as it takes”.

News.Az