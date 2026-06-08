Top Azerbaijani, Turkish diplomats hold talks in Istanbul

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul on Monday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The talks took place ahead of the 10th trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, which is scheduled to be held today.

The top diplomats are expected to deliver press statements following the trilateral meeting.

News.Az