Iran says it inflicted heavy blows on key Israeli targets

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Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has claimed that its armed forces inflicted heavy strikes on key Israeli targets in a new wave of operations, warning that Tehran and its regional allies will respond with greater force if attacks against Iran continue.

In a statement carried by Fars News Agency, Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Headquarters, said Iranian forces had fulfilled their promises and demonstrated a high level of military readiness, News.Az reports.

“As we promised, we acted accordingly. The powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, have proven that they are at the highest level of defensive and offensive readiness and act swiftly and with high precision on what they announce, making the American and Zionist enemies regret their actions,” Zolfaqari said.

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He said Iran had carried out a new wave of attacks against what he described as important and sensitive targets in the “occupied territories.”

“In the new wave of actions against important and sensitive targets in the occupied territories, the enemy received heavy, targeted, intelligent and damaging blows and experienced a successful offensive operation by the powerful forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

Zolfaqari also issued a warning to the United States and Israel, saying Iran and allied groups in the region would continue to resist any threats.

“The criminal United States and the savage Zionist regime must know that a strong and proud Iran, together with the resistance forces in the region, will stand firm under any circumstances and against any threat,” he said.

“They will never bow to enemies defeated in war, and if aggression and hostile actions continue, they will be confronted with even greater intensity.”

The statement did not provide details on the alleged targets or the extent of the damage claimed by Iran.

News.Az