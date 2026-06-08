Houthis threaten to attack Israeli ships in Bab al-Mandab Strait

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Yemen’s Houthis have threatened to target Israeli ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, warning of attacks as part of efforts to impose a naval blockade on vessels linked to Israel, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The group said it possesses a wide range of tactics to ensure what it describes as a successful blockade against Israeli maritime traffic.

It claimed it has previously succeeded in restricting Israeli shipping to and from the Bab al-Mandab Strait during earlier rounds of conflict.

According to these statements, the group’s planned and previously used methods include direct strikes using ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles, as well as the deployment of naval mines in the Red Sea. It also describes coordinated swarm attacks using various Yemeni drones.

The Houthis further claimed they have previously struck Israeli ships, saying some vessels were sunk in the Red Sea. They also said they contributed to the closure of the Port of Eilat, which they describe as Israel’s gateway to the Red Sea and its only maritime trade route to and from Asia.

A Houthi military spokesperson said the group intends to implement a full blockade, warning that any attempt by Israeli vessels to pass through the area would be met with missile strikes.

News.Az