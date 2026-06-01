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China Coast Guard Patrols
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Taiwan’s Defence Minister Wellington Koo has described Chinese Coast Guard patrols east of Taiwan as a “provocative act,” saying the military will closely coordinate with the island’s Coast Guard in responding to the situation.08 Jun 2026-11:02
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Chinese Coast Guard patrols to the east of Taiwan are a "provocative act" and the military will closely coordinate with the island's Coast Guard in responding, Defence Minister Wellington Koo said on Monday.08 Jun 2026-06:14
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