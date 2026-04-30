Chinas Nuclear Policy

The Chinese delegation said at the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) on Wednesday that over the past two decades, the US has withdrawn from arms control treaties such as the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and the Treaty on Open Skies, while allowing the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) to expire.

30 Apr 2026-16:04