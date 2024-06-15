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Chinese Delegation
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The Chinese delegation said at the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) on Wednesday that over the past two decades, the US has withdrawn from arms control treaties such as the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and the Treaty on Open Skies, while allowing the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) to expire.30 Apr 2026-16:04
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The delegation from the Office for International Military Cooperation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army continues its visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
15 Jun 2024-14:22
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