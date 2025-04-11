Google lays off hundreds in Android, Pixel, Chrome teams

"Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January," a Google spokesperson told The Information.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Bloomberg in February reported that Google had cut employees in its cloud division, adding that the round of cuts impacted only a few teams.

In January 2023, Alphabet had announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce.