News
Coco Gauff
Tag:
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff leads US past Greece in United Cup quarterfinals
07 Jan 2026-10:16
United Cup upsets: Gauff and Zverev fall
05 Jan 2026-13:42
Coco Gauff shines in WTA finals
04 Nov 2025-20:34
Gauff cruises past Siegemund into Wuhan Open semifinal
10 Oct 2025-13:41
Coco Gauff cruises past Uchijima in Wuhan Open -
VIDEO
08 Oct 2025-13:30
Anisimova overpowers Gauff to reach China Open final
04 Oct 2025-13:54
Coco Gauff advances to third straight China Open semi-final
02 Oct 2025-13:44
Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic clash in heated exchange at China Open -
VIDEO
30 Sep 2025-09:55
Gauff begins China Open title defence with straight-set win
26 Sep 2025-11:38
Cautious Gauff eyes Channel Slam at Wimbledon, a decade after Serena Williams achieved it
29 Jun 2025-16:33
