Gauff cruises into Australian Open third round

The 21-year-old produced a commanding performance, winning the opening five games to assert control of the match before cruising to a 6-2, 6-2 victory on Margaret Court Arena, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The win sets up a next-round showdown against fellow American Hailey Baptiste, ranked 70th, who defeated home favorite Storm Hunter in straight sets.

“Near perfect,” Gauff said after the match. Her best result in Melbourne to date was reaching the semifinals in 2024.

As in her first-round victory, the two-time Grand Slam champion’s return of serve proved to be her most effective weapon, allowing her to surge to a 5-0 lead before Danilovic managed to get on the scoreboard.

Gauff's first-round march was marred by too many unforced errors and slew of double faults, but she cut them down and began the second set as she finished the first.

Breaking the 69th-ranked Serb immediately, she consolidated and Danilovic, who made the last 16 in 2025, had no answers, crumbling under the onslaught.

Gauff hit 14 winners and made 17 unforced errors, with just one double-fault.