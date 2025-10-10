Gauff cruises past Siegemund into Wuhan Open semifinal
No. 3 seed Coco Gauff continued her strong form at the Wuhan Open, defeating Laura Siegemund in straight sets to improve her head-to-head record to 2-1, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The victory secures Gauff a spot in her second consecutive semifinal at the tournament, keeping her hopes alive for another deep run in Wuhan.