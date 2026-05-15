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Commuter Train
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Commuter Train
Drone strikes Ukrainian commuter train, injuring two passengers -
PHOTO
A commuter train in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast was struck by a drone during a Russian attack on May 15, leaving two passengers injured, according to railway authorities.
15 May 2026-12:06
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