Drone strikes Ukrainian commuter train, injuring two passengers - PHOTO

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A commuter train in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast was struck by a drone during a Russian attack on May 15, leaving two passengers injured, according to railway authorities.

The state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported that the drone impact occurred near one of the train carriages while it was in operation. After receiving an air threat warning, the train was brought to a stop and an evacuation was immediately launched, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Officials said evacuation time was extremely limited. Two passengers who were unable to exit the carriage in time sustained shrapnel injuries. They were treated on site before being transferred to medical teams for further care.

Railway staff are continuing to assist passengers and coordinate logistics while repair work is underway to restore service on the damaged section of track.

Russia struck a commuter train in Zaporizhzhia with a drone (photo: t.me/UkrzalInfo)

Ukrzaliznytsia said it is closely monitoring security risks across the rail network and responding rapidly to threats targeting civilian transport infrastructure.

The incident is part of a broader pattern of recent strikes affecting Ukraine’s railway system, including earlier attacks this week that damaged infrastructure and caused casualties among railway workers.

News.Az