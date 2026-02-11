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Cyber-mexican
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Booking.com has warned some of its customers that their personal information may have been accessed by unauthorised third parties, raising renewed concerns about the security of travellers’ data.13 Apr 2026-14:16
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France plans to increase its defense budget by 36 billion euros ($39 billion) by 2030, according to a proposal unveiled Wednesday by the Defense Ministry.08 Apr 2026-16:22
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Germany’s domestic intelligence agency has issued a fresh warning about cyber espionage activity linked to Russia, saying hackers have compromised internet routers to spy on sensitive targets.08 Apr 2026-09:10
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According to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment, Russian satellites have conducted numerous detailed imagery surveys of military facilities and critical sites across the Middle East to assist Iran in targeting U.S. forces and other key locations.07 Apr 2026-18:45
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Editor’s note: Faig Mahmudov is a journalist based in Azerbaijan covering regional security, foreign policy, and geopolitical developments. The views expressed in this article are his own and do not necessarily reflect the official position or editorial stance of News.Az.04 Apr 2026-10:00
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AI recruiting company Mercor revealed it was affected by the recent LiteLLM supply chain attack, in which hackers claimed to have stolen 4 terabytes of data.03 Apr 2026-10:51
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Microsoft announced on Friday that it will invest 1.6 trillion yen (about $10 billion) in Japan between 2026 and 2029 to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure and strengthen cybersecurity cooperation with the government.03 Apr 2026-08:41
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Iran has reportedly hacked and disabled Israel’s railway system in a cyberattack targeting the country’s rail infrastructure, forcing the network offline.12 Mar 2026-15:56
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More than 600 Kenyans who say they were lured to Cambodia with promises of employment but later held against their will are seeking court orders to compel the Kenyan government to bring them home, according to filings submitted Monday.24 Feb 2026-13:49
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T-Mobile has reported lower-than-expected wireless subscriber growth for the fourth quarter, as intense competition in the U.S. telecom market pressured customer gains.11 Feb 2026-17:15
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