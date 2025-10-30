News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Dar-es-salaam
Tag:
Dar-es-salaam
Tanzania police fire on protesters after chaotic election -
VIDEO
30 Oct 2025-17:25
Latest News
Bangladesh blocks Rohingyas from polls over security
Syria lifts health emergency in Aleppo and Raqqa after military advances
UN launches inquiry into Iran’s violent suppression of protests
Italy's PM affirms strong commitment to US cooperation
Central Asia adapts to new security realities after Afghanistan
President Erdogan and Balkan diplomats discuss ties and regional issues
Spain praises progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization
Azerbaijani film premieres in Rome
How Central Asia confronts water scarcity in a warming climate
Russia, Ukraine, and US to hold trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31