News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Demographic Collapse
Tag:
Demographic Collapse
How critical minerals are becoming more important than oil in global politics
13 Feb 2026-15:37
Latest News
Giant sinkhole devours road in Shanghai
Zambia urges responsible use of AI in radio broadcasting
Azerbaijan's Air Force’s service and combat activities commended
China-Ukraine relations should maintain stable, healthy development: Chinese FM
Pashinyan commented on Samvel Karaperyan's candidacy for the post of Prime Minister
Second round of Iran–U.S. talks is expected to take place next week
Australia protests war criminal Herzog’s visit
Carbon permit prices drop after Merz calls for emission trading reform
Azerbaijan’s culinary delights presented in Colombia
Germany’s Merz criticizes US leadership, says global order is "lost"
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31